Mirpur, Hyderabad, Karachi and Peshawar record highest coronavirus positive rate

Four cities in Pakistan recorded the highest test percent positive in the last one week, after the "second wave" of the coronavirus infections have been on the upward trend in the country.



The test positive rate — the number of COVID-19 laboratory tests which came back positive — reached as high 24.8% in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on November 29. This past week, the city has continued to record a positivity rate of over 8%, as per daily reports by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO recommends the positivity rate to remain below 5%, before a country can begin to open up its economy.

In Hyderabad, Sindh, the positivity rate rose up to 23.3% on November 23 and 22.2% on November 29. In Karachi, the test positive ratio has remained above 13% since November 23.

The fourth city with a troubling test positive rate has been Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the percentage went up to 19.7% on November 27 and has not dropped below 10% this week.