Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Mirpur, Hyderabad, Karachi and Peshawar record highest coronavirus positive rate

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 30, 2020

WHO recommends the positivity rate to remain below 5%, before a country can begin to open up its economy. Photo: File

Four cities in Pakistan recorded the highest test percent positive in the last one week, after the "second wave" of the coronavirus infections have been on the upward trend in the country.

The test positive rate — the number of COVID-19 laboratory tests which came back positive —  reached as high 24.8% in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on November 29. This past week, the city has continued to record a positivity rate of over 8%, as per daily reports by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO recommends the positivity rate to remain below 5%, before a country can begin to open up its economy.

In Hyderabad, Sindh, the positivity rate rose up to 23.3% on November 23 and 22.2% on November 29. In Karachi, the test positive ratio has remained above 13% since November 23.

The fourth city with a troubling test positive rate has been Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the percentage went up to 19.7% on November 27 and has not dropped below 10% this week.

CitiesNov 23Nov 24
Nov 25
Nov 26
Nov 27
Nov 28
Nov 29
Hyderabad23.3%-14.8%23%16.3%17.5%22.2%
Karachi14.6%18.4%14%14.5%17.7%13.3%19%
Peshawar19.1%12.9%15.6%13.8%19.7%10.1%11.1%
Mirpur23.3%13.2%10.4%15.8%15%8.4%24.8%

More From Pakistan:

NCOC finalises coronavirus vaccine procurement recommendations: Asad Umar

NCOC finalises coronavirus vaccine procurement recommendations: Asad Umar
Gilgit Baltistan all set to elect new chief minister today

Gilgit Baltistan all set to elect new chief minister today
PTI govt counting last days in power, says Maryam Nawaz ahead of PDM's Multan rally

PTI govt counting last days in power, says Maryam Nawaz ahead of PDM's Multan rally
PDM's 'unemployed' lot exacting revenge on Punjab's masses: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

PDM's 'unemployed' lot exacting revenge on Punjab's masses: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan
PDM jalsa: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead PPP's rally in Multan

PDM jalsa: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead PPP's rally in Multan
Lahore again tops list of most polluted cities in the world

Lahore again tops list of most polluted cities in the world

Weather update: Karachi to remain cold and dry over next 24 hours

Weather update: Karachi to remain cold and dry over next 24 hours
MQM-P leader Muhammad Adil Siddiqui passes away from coronavirus in Karachi

MQM-P leader Muhammad Adil Siddiqui passes away from coronavirus in Karachi
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate climbs to 8.5%, shows NCOC data

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate climbs to 8.5%, shows NCOC data
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 30

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 30
PDM Multan jalsa: Punjab IG gives orders to remove barriers from Opposition leaders' paths

PDM Multan jalsa: Punjab IG gives orders to remove barriers from Opposition leaders' paths
Islamabad gears up to beat coronavirus lockdown boredom with drive-in cinema by next month

Islamabad gears up to beat coronavirus lockdown boredom with drive-in cinema by next month

Latest

view all