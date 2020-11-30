Ehsaas Kafalat programme payments to be made to 4.3m women in new phase, says Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety to the Prime Minister Dr Sania Nishtar. — Image: Files

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on poverty alleviation said Monday the payments under the new phase of the PTI-led government's flagship Ehsaas Kafalat programme have been launched across Pakistan.

Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, said some 4.3 million underprivileged women would be paid Rs12,000 each and that they would be able to withdraw the sum through automated teller machines (ATMs).

Ehsaas Kafaalat programme: Next tranche to be released in coming week

In her statement, Dr Nishtar noted that payments were being made across all four provinces, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan, under the Ehsas Kafalat programme for the July-December period in six-monthly installments.

The needy women, she advised, were required to bring their identity cards with them.

Read more: PM Imran Khan kicks off phase I of Ehsaas Kafaalat payments

The PM's aide mentioned that under the Ehsas Kafalat programme, receipts would now be issued as well in order to ensure transparency.

Dr Nishtar underscored that given the rising number of coronavirus infections, social distancing and other precautionary measures against COVID-19 would be followed at the payment centres.