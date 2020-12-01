Ali Tareen thinks Asifa Bhutto is 'pretty cool'

(L) Asif Bhutto making a victory sign while leading PPP's Multan rally and Ali Tareen (R).

It looks like Ali Tareen is a fan of PPP’s Asifa Bhutto Zardari.

The son of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen weighed in on the political innings of the daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari soon after Asifa addressed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Multan on Monday. She was filling in for her brother, Bilawal Bhutto, who tested positive for coronavirus last week.

“Political differences aside, Aseefa is pretty cool,” tweeted Ali.

He seemed to be impressed with Asifa’s powerful entry into politics. She marked her nascent rise in politics in the PDM rally in Multan where she excoriated the “selected” government and said “it will have to go”.

"Despite the cruelty and oppression of the selected [government], so many of you have gathered here. This selected [government] will have to go!” she had said as she joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and movement president Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other bigwigs of the 11-party anti-government alliance.

Asifa kept her speech short and brisk. In it, she vowed to stand by her brother, party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who was convalescing due to the coronavirus, "every step of the way".

She said those who think the Opposition will be cowed into submission are mistaken.

Asifa said that the people had announced their decision and that they wanted PM Imran Khan to "pack up and leave".