pakistan
Monday Nov 30 2020
WATCH: Asifa Bhutto-Zardari urges supporters to wear masks at PDM Multan jalsa

Monday Nov 30, 2020

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's sister, Asifa Bhutto Zardari, made her debut through the Pakistan Democratic Movement's platform on Monday.

Asifa stood in for Bilawal who tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Prior to addressing the event, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's daughter urged party workers to wear masks in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Asifa Bhutto Zardari urging party workers to wear masks at the PDM's Multan rally, on November 30, 2020. — Geo News  

Waving at party workers, she repeatedly pointed out that they need to wear masks.

Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Pakistan with the positivity rate in the country climbing to 8.5% on November 29, data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre showed on Monday.

A total of 2,839 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, raising the total tally to 398,024.

The virus claimed 40 lives on Sunday, bringing the national death toll to 8,025. There are 2,046 patients under critical care while 2,543 patients are hospitalised. Out of the 1,757 ventilators allotted for COVID-19 across the country, 300 are occupied.

