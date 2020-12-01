Humayun Saeed hangs out with Hamza Ali Abbasi's 'chilled out' kid

Humayun Saeed shares his joy with most 'adorable' and 'chilled out' kid

Leading Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed treated his fans with sweet photos of him with Mustafa Hamza Abbasi, son of his best friend Hamza Ali Abbasi, and prayed for his success and well-being.



The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor took to Instagram and shared sweet photos with Mustafa Hamza Abbasi.

Humayun wrote, “Masha Allah the most adorable and chilled out kid Mustafa Hamza Abbasi.”



“Had the strangest yet happiest feeling when I held him; sudden realisation that Hamza's not only married but also has a child!”

“May Allah protect the entire family from evil eyes. May Allah bless them all and May Allah give Mustafa a life filled with lots and lots of joy, success and wellbeing,” the actor further said.



The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

The sweet photo also left Humayun Saeed’s co-star and leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan awestruck.

She commented on the post and wrote, “Awww mashAllah” followed by heart emoticon.



