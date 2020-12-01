Punjab decides to register cases against PDM Multan rally organisers

Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Punjab on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing a press conference, on December 1, 2020. — YouTube

The Punjab government has decided to register cases against the organisers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Multan jalsa, Chief Minister Buzdar’s special assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan said Tuesday.



The development comes a day after the 11-party alliance held a massive rally in Multan despite the government’s repeated warnings against doing so, urging it to suspend political gatherings in light of the novel coronavirus.

After scores of cases were filed against the PDM party workers and leadership, the alliance opted for an alternate venue at Ghanta Ghar Chowk, which is situated around 1km away from the original Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium venue.

Read more: PDM should be allowed to hold public gathering in Lahore, PTI's Faisal Javed Khan says

”Among the organisers, 22 belong to PML-N, 16 to PPP, and 13 are of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)," said Dr Firdous Awan.

The chief minister's special assistant said that the cases will be registered against unidentified persons as well.

Speaking about the fire that had erupted during PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz was addressing the rally, she said: “We have uncovered the reason behind the fire that had taken place during the princess' speech.”

PDM Multan jalsa: Asifa Bhutto-Zardari in political debut heaps scorn on 'selected govt'

The special assistant claimed that the fire had erupted due to a PML-N worker’s fireworks.

Turning her guns towards the PDM chief, Dr Firdous Awan made him the target of sarcastic remarks.

WATCH: Asifa Bhutto-Zardari urges supporters to wear masks at PDM Multan jalsa



She cited a video from the jalsa, stating that the PDM chief had instructed his workers to get into a fight with police. "Everyone knows Maulana's pain, he's sitting outside the assembly for the first time."

Further criticising Fazl, she said the Parliament does not function to satisfy an individual's desires. "When they bring the no confidence motion, we will see then [...] For now, these are blackmailing techniques."

Talking about the province's response to the jalsa, she said that the government had a successful strategy in Multan. "Decisions are made by looking at the situation."

WATCH: PDM workers break through barriers at Multan rally venue

Shedding light on the government's future course of action regarding the Opposition's rallies, she said that it will be decided according to the situation that evolves in Lahore.

Meanwhile, addressing the Multan jalsa, a day earlier, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Zardari’s younger daughter, Asifa Bhutto-Zardari marked her nascent rise in politics in the PDM rally, where she excoriated the “selected” government and said “it will have to go”.

"Despite the cruelty and oppression of the selected [government], so many of you have gathered here. This selected [government] will have to go!” she said, as she joined Maryam and Fazl, and other bigwigs of the 11-party anti-government alliance.

