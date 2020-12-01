Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Royal family bound to silence by ‘never complain’ royal rule: report

The royal family is the epitome of grace in the eyes of royal fans and many believe this has become the sole reason why they are quietly dealing with the ‘inappropriate’ portrayal of their household, without public push back.

This claim was brought forward by TalkRadio host Kevin O'Sullivan during a conversation with royal commentator Russell Myers.

Mr. O'Sullivan explained, "It is not a documentary and yet people are taking it seriously. People are saying, 'does the writer Peter Morgan know that he has got these conversations right?'”

“Well, of course, he doesn't, he wasn't there when they were happening. But it does seem that we have to point out that this is a fiction."

What he finds the most frustrating about The Crown as a whole is that "I think it is quite cowardly, this production, because you could only do this to a living family like the Royal Family. If they were in the normal walk of life, any family would sue the backside off Netflix for The Crown. “

"But of course the Royal Family can't or won't because of the tradition of put up and shut up and never complain."

