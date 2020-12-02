BTS’s Suga unveils new health update post shoulder surgery

BTS’s Suga has finally come out with a update regarding the current state of his physical health and has put the hearts of worried ARMYs at ease with his candid honesty.

For those unversed, Suga had been silently reeling from the pain of his shoulder injury for years “since my job is to perform on stage, I underwent rehabilitation and got shots in hopes that I could just avoid surgery."

But there came a time when "It kept getting worse every time I got up on stage, and that made me afraid.”



Thus, with his health being the primary focus of Big Hit Entertainment as of late, the company decided to provide the singer ample time to rest and recuperate.

Regardless of his inactivity on stage, however, fans have not forgotten about Suga, many still flock to his personal social media accounts to wish him well even now.

One of his latest heartwarming messages was from a fan who wrote, “Min Suga, the cutest and greatest man. Soon you will be very well and never feel pain again. I hope so from my heart. The sweet Suga will come back to us again."

“You are a very nice and strong person. I want you to take care of yourself. Don’t stress yourself and be happy and in good mood always. I hope you are always in good health. I love you. You are a nice and special person.”

“We are always with you and love you. I miss you Min Yoongi. I miss you sweet smile, I love your sweet, gummy smile so much. You are a very precious person to me. I love you so much, Suga. Be healthy and happy.”

The singer seemed so touched by the outpour of love and support that he decided to reach out and admit that while “Physical therapy is painful, I work hard at it, so you don’t have to worry much.”





