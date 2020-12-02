Here's how you can finally change the old WhatsApp chat wallpaper

New wallpapers with dark mode support. — Facebook

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature through which it allows users to select separate wallpapers for each chat.



Facebook said that the updates would be available to users this week, however, some iOS WhatsApp users have seen them appear in the app already, according to The Verge.

WhatsApp is also introducing more colours for the default doodle wallpaper. Meanwhile, all wallpapers can be dimmed or brightened as the users desire.

Read more: Here's a WhatsApp trick on how to spy on others' status

Now, here's how you can avail the option:

Change WhatsApp wallpapers on Android:

- Open a chat on WhatsApp

- Select the three-dot "..." menu

- Tap the “Select Wallpaper” option

- Now, select your custom wallpaper

Change WhatsApp wallpapers on iOS:

- Open a chat on WhatsApp

- Select the group or chat's title/name

Read more: Facebook rolls out new messaging features on Instagram and Messenger

- Tap the “Wallpaper & Sound” option

- Now, select your custom wallpaper