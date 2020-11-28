Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Saturday Nov 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Here's a WhatsApp trick on how to spy on others' status

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

The WhatsApp status option. — WhatsApp

The WhatsApp status option was rolled out nearly two years ago, and now, it has become a widely used feature as people seem to update everyday tasks on it.

After rolling out the feature, WhatsApp had also introduced an option of privacy on the status that you upload — who can and cannot see the update.

For users' privacy, WhatsApp had rolled out a feature through which you can stop the blue tick, the read sign, in messages from appearing. However, did you know that the same could be done for stories?

Yes, you can spy on others' stories without them having any knowledge about it.

How to do it

Well, it is a pretty simple trick, the same that is used for messages — WhatsApp> Setting> Privacy> Toggle off the Read receipt.

Now, you can view your contacts' status without them knowing about it, but on the downside, you will not be able to see who has opened your status.

More From Sci-Tech:

Here's how you can use WhatsApp's disappearing messages feature

Here's how you can use WhatsApp's disappearing messages feature
How you can earn one million dollars a day through Snapchat

How you can earn one million dollars a day through Snapchat
Critics cry foul over govt's sweeping rules to control social media

Critics cry foul over govt's sweeping rules to control social media
Facebook rolls out new messaging features on Instagram and Messenger

Facebook rolls out new messaging features on Instagram and Messenger
Is Spotify launching in Pakistan?

Is Spotify launching in Pakistan?
YouTube to skip annual Rewind in 2020

YouTube to skip annual Rewind in 2020
PlayStation 5: Online sales boom as coronavirus limits real-world purchases

PlayStation 5: Online sales boom as coronavirus limits real-world purchases
WhatsApp rolls out ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature to beta testers

WhatsApp rolls out ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature to beta testers
#YouTubeDOWN trends on Twitter as streaming service faces disruption

#YouTubeDOWN trends on Twitter as streaming service faces disruption
PUBG opens registration for second edition of tournament

PUBG opens registration for second edition of tournament
Apple Event 2020: Here's how to join the live-stream

Apple Event 2020: Here's how to join the live-stream
Apple Mac with in-house, ARM-based processors likely to be unveiled today

Apple Mac with in-house, ARM-based processors likely to be unveiled today

Latest

view all