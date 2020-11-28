Here's a WhatsApp trick on how to spy on others' status

The WhatsApp status option. — WhatsApp

The WhatsApp status option was rolled out nearly two years ago, and now, it has become a widely used feature as people seem to update everyday tasks on it.



After rolling out the feature, WhatsApp had also introduced an option of privacy on the status that you upload — who can and cannot see the update.

For users' privacy, WhatsApp had rolled out a feature through which you can stop the blue tick, the read sign, in messages from appearing. However, did you know that the same could be done for stories?

Yes, you can spy on others' stories without them having any knowledge about it.

How to do it

Well, it is a pretty simple trick, the same that is used for messages — WhatsApp> Setting> Privacy> Toggle off the Read receipt.

Now, you can view your contacts' status without them knowing about it, but on the downside, you will not be able to see who has opened your status.