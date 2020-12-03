Nick Jonas gushes over Priyanka Chopra as duo clocks in two years of marital bliss

Nick Jonas feels 'so honored to get to marry Priyanka Choprain her home country' two years ago

Nick Jonas could not help but shower his beautiful, inspiring better-half Priyanka Chopra with an abundance of love on their second wedding anniversary.



The Jonas Brothers singer took to Instagram to upload a heartfelt post, alongside never-before-seen pictures of his and Pee Cee's fairytale nuptials.

" Two days, two weddings now two years. I was so honored to get to marry @priyankachopra in her home country, in a traditional Hindu wedding," Nick wrote in his post.

"I can’t believe how lucky I am, and how quickly the time has gone by. Happy Hindu anniversary beautiful," he added.

Nick and Priyanka got married in two ceremonies; Hindu and Christian, in Udaipur, India back in December 2018.

Earlier on Wednesday, while celebrating their second anniversary, Pee Cee showered Nick with immense love.

"2 years down... forever to go," she wrote via an Instagram post.







