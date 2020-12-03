Gold being sold at Rs110,800 per tola in Pakistan

10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs94,993 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was sold at Rs110,800 on December 3 at the opening of the bullion market after the precious metal's price increased by Rs1,600 during the previous intra-day trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs94,993 at the opening of trading.

Read more: Gold price rises Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan, global rates surge to eight-year high

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs87,077 with the 1 tola of 22k gold being traded at Rs101,566 at the opening of trading.







