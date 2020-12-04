Pak vs NZ: Will PCB call its squad back if players feel 'uncomfortable' on tour?

PCB's Chairman Ehsan Mani speaks during a press conference. — AFP/Files

The New Zealand tour will move forward only if the Pakistan players feel comfortable, the Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly decided Friday.

PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani has asked for feedback from head coach Misbahul Haq and skipper Babar Azam about continuing the tour, according to sources.

Haq and Azam will take feedback from the squad and report back to the PCB chairperson. Mani will then consult with other board members over the matter, the sources said.

Read more: Babar Azam says players fully abiding by COVID-19 protocols

"The future of the New Zealand tour will be decided in light of the feedback and consultation," the source was quoted as saying.

In case the players feel comfortable, the tour will move forward.

The development comes after PCB chief Wasim Khan expressed disappointment over New Zealand's refusal to the training sessions of the team despite days of isolation.

Read more: Players may have got virus during travel, says PCB CEO

Khan said that it was not the New Zealand Cricket Board, but the government’s decision to call off the practices.

The PCB CEO spoke to his New Zealand counterpart and discussed issues and possible challenges the Pakistani squad may face following the decision.

Khan confirmed to Geo News that he spoke to the head coach and captain in New Zealand after the development.

Read more: First match between Pakistan Shaheens and New Zealand A cancelled

“I’ve spoken to Misbah and Babar and both are in good spirits and looking forward to finishing the last four days and getting ready for the T20Is,” the PCB official said.