PCB clears air on finalisation of new PSL teams' names

Lahore Qalandars players celebrate as Sikandar Raza plays the match-winning innings in the grand finale of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 against Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. – AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday refuted news circulating in the media regarding the finalisation of the two city names for new Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises.

In a statement, the PCB clarified that, as per the process, the successful bidders will have the right to choose a team name from any of the city/team names listed by the board earlier. Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Sialkot, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit were the six teams shortlisted by the PCB.

"The PCB is pleased to note and welcomes the growing interest in acquisition of team franchise rights for two new teams for future editions of the PSL," it added.

PSL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Naseer announced last month that an auction will take place for two new franchises in the 11th edition of the tournament.

"An auction will be held for two new PSL franchises. Bidding parties will be given a pool of city names from which they can select one team,” Naseer told reporters in a presser in Karachi on October 29.

It is pertinent to mention here that the public advertisement for tendering of the Team Franchise Rights was published on November 15, 2025 and invites bids from interested parties from around the world.

The deadline for submitting technical proposals is December 15 2025 at 11am, the PCB said.