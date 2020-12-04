BTS’s Jin unveils new song ‘Abyss’ hours ahead of his birthday 

Can't connect right now! retry
BTS’s band member Jin recently released a new song titled Abyss and ARMYs are rallying around to support the new hit.

The song was released merely two hours before his birthday but contains a more solitary and dreary aura, one drastically different from his usual upbeat tempo.

For the unversed, Jin has always been rather reserved regarding his personal struggles and has always aimed to portray a carefree image for this ARMYs, but, with this song, he aims to showcase deeper side of himself.

Abyss deals with a number of issues that might hit home for a number of listeners, from burning out, to feeling inadequate.

