Can't connect right now! retry
business
Friday Dec 04 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan told about international companies' interest in manufacturing phones in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 04, 2020

Prime minister Imran Khan. — AFP/Files 

ISLAMABAD: Prime minister Imran Khan here on Friday presided over a meeting, in which he was briefed about the implementation of the mobile device manufacturing policy.

The meeting focused on the implementation of the policy and the prime minister was briefed about its salient features. The premier was informed that Pakistan is a big market for mobile phones and an estimated 40 million mobile phones are bought annually in the country.

The briefing further said that smuggling of mobile phones has been put to an end after the DIRBS system was enforced and thus the government's revenue has shot up from Rs22 billion to Rs54 billion.

He was also told that many international companies are showing interest in manufacturing mobile phones in Pakistan. The prime minister reportedly said, "Our objective is to boost industrial production in the country."

He issued directives for the elimination of hurdles in the way of investment and production. "The country's revenue will increase through the development of the industry", he said.

More From Business:

Justice Qazi Faez Isa files petition seeking additional review of June 2020 ruling

Justice Qazi Faez Isa files petition seeking additional review of June 2020 ruling
Pakistan rejects India's misleading claim about linking Kulbhushan Jadhav case with another: FO

Pakistan rejects India's misleading claim about linking Kulbhushan Jadhav case with another: FO
Maryam demands commission of independent judges probe Nawaz's conviction

Maryam demands commission of independent judges probe Nawaz's conviction
No decision taken by PML-N about quitting parliament: Zubair

No decision taken by PML-N about quitting parliament: Zubair
FBR says December 8 last date to file income tax returns

FBR says December 8 last date to file income tax returns
More than 50% of Pakistanis believe girl's family should give dowry: survey

More than 50% of Pakistanis believe girl's family should give dowry: survey
PDM not permitted to hold Dec 13 rally due to rising COVID-19 cases: Deputy Commissioner Lahore

PDM not permitted to hold Dec 13 rally due to rising COVID-19 cases: Deputy Commissioner Lahore

Karachi officer seeks legal action after 'kiss' by coronavirus patient

Karachi officer seeks legal action after 'kiss' by coronavirus patient
Govt launches radio school and educational portal for distance learning

Govt launches radio school and educational portal for distance learning
Bilawal tests negative for coronavirus, says Nasir Hussain Shah

Bilawal tests negative for coronavirus, says Nasir Hussain Shah
Last solar eclipse of 2020 to take place on December 14: PMD

Last solar eclipse of 2020 to take place on December 14: PMD

Latest

view all