Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Accha?!: Cambridge's latest addition to its English dictionary comes as a surprise

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

The logo of the Cambridge Dictionary. — Facebook

Cambridge Dictionary — widely viewed as a benchmark for the English Language — has added a new word to its list that may have caused many to utter the same in surprise.

The word "accha", taken from the Urdu language, has been added to the dictionary, which means okay or is used as an expression of astonishment.

Cambridge Dictionary defines the word as: "Used for showing that you agree with something or understand something."

The dictionary, further defining the word, said that it could be used for showing surprise or happiness.

Explaining how the new addition can be incorporated into sentences, the web entry showed the following examples:

  • Accha, that's good. Go ahead!
  • "I managed to buy it for half the price." "Accha!"

