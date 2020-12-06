Weather forecast: Karachi to witness clear weather over next 24 hours

The Met department also said that the winds are blowing from the northeast in the city and the humidity in the air is recorded at 82%. Photo: Geo. tv/File

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PDM) on Sunday forecast clear weather with slightly hazy and foggy mornings for Karachi during the next 24 hours.



According to details, the minimum temperature of the city was recorded 17.3 °C during the last 24 hours, whereas, the minimum temperature in the next 24 hours is expected to be between 16-18 °C.

The Met department also said light winds are expected to blow from the northeast direction of the city and the humidity has been recorded at 82%.