Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Weather forecast: Karachi to witness clear weather over next 24 hours

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

The Met department also said that the winds are blowing from the northeast in the city and the humidity in the air is recorded at 82%. Photo: Geo. tv/File

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PDM) on Sunday forecast clear weather with slightly hazy and foggy mornings for Karachi during the next 24 hours.

Read more: Karachi in for lower-than-usual temperatures mid-December: Met office

According to details, the minimum temperature of the city was recorded 17.3 °C during the last 24 hours, whereas, the minimum temperature in the next 24 hours is expected to be between 16-18 °C.

The Met department also said light winds are expected to blow from the northeast direction of the city and the humidity has been recorded at 82%.

More From Pakistan:

Maryam tells PML-N workers to remain steadfast, embrace FIRs

Maryam tells PML-N workers to remain steadfast, embrace FIRs
1,128 candidates appear in Karachi University Visual Studies admission test 2021

1,128 candidates appear in Karachi University Visual Studies admission test 2021
Delay UHS Lahore professional BDS and MBBS exams, say angry students on Twitter

Delay UHS Lahore professional BDS and MBBS exams, say angry students on Twitter
Ex-Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lt Gen (retd) Mohsin Kamal passes away

Ex-Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lt Gen (retd) Mohsin Kamal passes away
Islamabad administration seals Shah Faisal Mosque's hall over violation of coronavirus SOPs

Islamabad administration seals Shah Faisal Mosque's hall over violation of coronavirus SOPs
Watch: On Sindh Culture Day, US Consulate Karachi members record message in Sindhi

Watch: On Sindh Culture Day, US Consulate Karachi members record message in Sindhi
Now Senate will hold NAB accountable, says Saleem Mandviwalla in hard-hitting press conference

Now Senate will hold NAB accountable, says Saleem Mandviwalla in hard-hitting press conference
Coronavirus in Pakistan: 3308 contract COVID-19 in single day, positivity ratio climbs to 7.94%

Coronavirus in Pakistan: 3308 contract COVID-19 in single day, positivity ratio climbs to 7.94%
7 coronavirus patients die in Peshawar hospital as oxygen cylinders fail to arrive on time

7 coronavirus patients die in Peshawar hospital as oxygen cylinders fail to arrive on time
Lahore’s Walton airport to be relocated to new site over safety issues

Lahore’s Walton airport to be relocated to new site over safety issues
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari reveals story behind engagement ring

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari reveals story behind engagement ring

Poverty-stricken Kasur father throws 5 children in canal, 2 die

Poverty-stricken Kasur father throws 5 children in canal, 2 die

Latest

view all