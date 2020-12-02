Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
Karachi in for lower-than-usual temperatures mid-December: Met office

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

A man draped in a shawl makes his way across a bridge in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Colder weather is expected in Karachi mid-December, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) spokesperson Khalid Malik said on Wednesday.

He said overall temperatures in Sindh will be lower than usual.

It will also rain more than usual, he said, adding that the Western system could affect the northern parts of the country between December 6 and 7.

Read more: Weather update: Karachi to remain cold and dry over next 24 hours

After December 10, the Western system is likely to affect the southern part of the country, the spokesperson said.

In this period, the severity of the cold weather will increase in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

Last week, the port city had witnessed one of the coldest days of winter in its history, breaking a 10-year-old record.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.5°C, which surpassed the previous record of 12°C in 2010.

According to the PMD, the lowest temperature recorded in November was 7.4°C back in 1986.

