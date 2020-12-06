Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 06 2020
Ellen DeGeneres snaps up luxe estate near Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's home

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently welcomed yet another bigwig into their star-studded locale. 

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi snapped up the stunning $49million estate near the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home in the Montecito neighborhood.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the comedian’s deal was one of the most expensive of the area which was previously owned by comedian and political commentator Dennis Miller and his wife Carolyn Espley-Miller since 2006.

The lavish abode boasts of a number of big perks and spans over three pots which are combined four acres. It also includes a lily pond, a barn and a South African Cape Dutch-style main building.

DeGeneres and her wife had already been part of the same neighbourhood earlier as well as they had sold off their previous home for a whopping $33.3million. 

