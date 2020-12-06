Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Matt Cardle opens up about asking Meghan Markle out via text

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Matt Cardle opens up about exchanging messages with Meghan Markle about going on a date

British singer Matt Cardle has opened up about exchanging messages with Meghan Markle about going on a date before she met Prince Harry in 2015.

Speaking to The Sun, the former X Factor winner opened up about exchanging messages with Meghan Markle after she started following him on social media and was recently divorced from her first husband Trevor Engelson.

Matt exchanged messages with the former Suits star when she was in UK before she met her now husband Prince Harry.

He told The Sun it was just a very 'weird situation', 'very odd' and he really does not know how it came about.

“Life’s got a course and I was not on that one. I’ve laughed about it, but it’s amazing thinking back”, Matt said.

The singer further says that a relationship with Meghan Markle was not meant to be.

In May 2019, The Sun had also reported that Matt followed Meghan initially in early 2015 because he thought she was a beautiful star from Suits.

Later, Meghan followed Matt on social media after his award-winning appearance in West End show Memphis.

The Daily Mail, citing sources, reported that it was previously claimed that the Amazing singer was 'very flattered' when Meghan said they should meet up, but 'ended up ghosting her' when he met his current girlfriend Amber Hernaman, 29, a project manager for the Royal College of Physicians, in London.

