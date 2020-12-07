Coronavirus updates, December 7: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rose to 420,294 on Monday after 3,795 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours across the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of 9:00 am, December 7, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 420,294

• AJK: 7,356

• Balochistan: 17,466

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,732

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 32,816

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 49,676

• Punjab: 123,762

• Sindh: 184,486

Deaths: 8,398

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,413

• Punjab: 3,177

• Sindh: 3,019

• Balochistan: 169

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 98

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 341

• AJK: 181

More than 67,027,780 infections have been confirmed globally with over 1,535,492 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University tally.

11:15am — Mexico City, Mexico — Mexico registers 7,455 new coronavirus cases, 261 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 7,455 new cases of coronavirus infection and an additional 261 fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 1,175,850 cases and 109,717 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

11:00am — Seoul, South Korea — South Korea reports 615 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reported 615 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, capping a month of triple-digit daily increases that have driven the nation's largest wave of infections in nine months.

On Sunday authorities said they will impose heightened social distancing rules for the capital Seoul and surrounding areas that will last until at least the end of the month.

10:45pm — Shanghai, China — China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 18 a day earlier

China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on December 6, down from 18 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 12 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. Three locally transmitted infections were reported in the Inner Mongolia region.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to six from two cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,634, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

10:30am — Brasilia, Brazil — Brazil's coronavirus cases top 6.6 million, health ministry says

Brazil reported 26,363 additional confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, and 313 deaths from COVID-19, its health ministry said on Sunday.

The South American country has now registered 6,603,540 cases since the pandemic began, while its official death toll has risen to 176,941, according to ministry data. Brazil has the world's third worst outbreak after the United States and India.

10:15am — Rudy Giuliani tested positive for coronavirus, Trump says

US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said the American leader on Twitter on Sunday.

10:00am — Mumbai, India — India reports nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases

India reported 32,981 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Monday.

Cumulative cases now total 9.68 million, the second-highest tally in the world after the United States.

But health officials are drawing some encouragement that daily readings have stayed below the 50,000 mark for a month, inspite of a busy festival season that saw crowded markets and busy streets. The number peaked in September when more than 97,000 cases were reported on a single day.

Deaths rose by 391, with the total now 140,573, the health ministry said.

9:30am — Islamabad, Pakistan — Faisal Mosque’s hall sealed over SOPs violations

The local administration of Islamabad on Sunday sealed the hall of Faisal Mosque over violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad Hamza Shafqat announced the sealing of Faisal Mosque’s inner hall through his Twitter handle.

According to local administration, Islamabad congregational prayers will not be offered in the inner hall of the mosque adding that the decision was taken after precautionary measures were not followed during the Friday prayers two days ago.

9:00am — Faisalabad, Pakistan — Five held for violating Marriage Act, corona SOPs

The district administration on Sunday arrested five people besides registering cases against management of five marriage halls and sealing three fast food points for non-compliance of Marriage Act and violating corona SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool got a case registered against the management of five marriage halls for violating the Marriage Act and corona SOPs and arrested five persons.

The police arrested the management of hall no 1 and 2 of Chiniot Palace, Royal Banquet on Satiana Road, Al-Haram Marriage Hall at Gulberg and Huzaifa Marriage Hall. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari during inspection sealed Hill Marquee, Castle Marquee and Chenab Barbecue on Susan Road for violating corona SOPs.

Later, the AC City inspected parking areas of Allied Hospital and General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for overcharging. The administration also arrested three persons from the parking stands of Allied and General Hospital and lodged two FIRs at GM Abad and Civil Lines police stations.