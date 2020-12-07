Low payments by fed govt hampered development in Sindh, CM Murad tells Bilawal Bhutto

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L) and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a meeting on Monday at the Bilawal House in Karachi.

According to the Bilawal House spokesperson, the chief minister informed Bilawal Bhutto of the COVID-19 situation in the province along with measures taken by the Sindh Health Department to contain the virus.

Speaking about the pace of development in the province, CM Murad Ali Shah told Bilawal Bhutto that progress has been largely hampered because of low payments made by the Federal government against Sindh's rightful share.

Shedding light on areas where improvements were witnessed, the CM said that the Sindh government has surpassed its own tax collection targets this time.

During the meeting, PPP Chairman said that he had instructed the Sindh government to start a recruitment drive for filling vacant positions, adding that all appointments must be made on the basis of merit so that the unemployed youth can benefit from the move.

He also talked about the need to create more employment opportunities through a public-private partnership.