Rain likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi from tomorrow, PMD says

ISLAMABAD: Rain is expected in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi from tomorrow (Tuesday), says the Pakistan Meteorological Department.



PMD spokesperson Khalid Malik said the rain spell had entered the northern areas Sunday evening, covering Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Murree. The spell will last till Wednesday.

Cold and dry weather is likely elsewhere in the country. A continental air will prevail over most parts of the country, he said.



Fog is likely to prevail in central and southern districts of Punjab during morning hours.

Flash floods expected KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority issued an advisory about heavy rain falls in different parts of the province from today (Monday).



A letter was sent to all deputy commissioners for precautionary measures.

According to the advisory, the heavy rains can cause flash floods and land slide in hilly areas.

People have been asked to contact helpline of PDMA -1700 in case of any emergency.