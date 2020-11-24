Karachi's weather gets colder due to northwesterly winds, min temperature recorded at 16°C

A woman and a girl sit on a deserted road as they sell handmade masks amid a coronavirus lockdown in Karachi, Pakistan, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

KARACHI: The weather in Karachi got colder on Tuesday as the temperature dropped to 16°C due to northwestern winds, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Tuesday.

According to the PMD, the weather in Karachi is expected to remain partly cloudy within the next 24 hours, with the city likely to experience light showers.

The northwestern winds were recorded at a speed of 18km/hr, according to the Met department.

The minimum temperature in Karachi, according to the meteorological department, was recorded at 16°C. Humidity in the air was recorded at 41%, stated the weather department.

First winter rainfall likely this week



Last week, the PMD had warned that Karachi's weather was expected to become colder and chillier as the city would receive the first rainfall of winters between November 23 and November 25.

A spokesperson for the meteorological department had said at the time, however, that there was no forecast of thunder or lightning. Karachiites may experience stronger and colder-than-usual winds following the winter's first rainfall, the PMD had noted.

The temperatures in Karachi may drop and the severity of the cold rise after the first rains of winter, added the PMD.



Longer winters in Karachi

Back in October, the PMD had warned that winters in the port city were expected to be longer this year and a relevant outlook would be released in the first week of November.

The PMD spokesperson had said Karachi's weather was expected to get colder at night. That, in turn, was likely to bring colder nights in the port city, they had said.

"Due to a change in the wind direction over [every] 24 hours, the weather gets chillier at night," they had said.

Rain in Sindh

In the rest of Sindh, rain lashed Jacobabad and surroundings, with Larkana and Sukkur receiving light drizzle.

In Balochistan, rain continued intermittently in and around Chaman, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, with heavy rain, hail, and dense fog on Kozak Top affecting traffic flow.

Intermittent rain also continued in the Ziarat Valley and Mastung, with snowfall on the mountains nearby, while Musa Khel, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, and Kan Mehtarzai received light showers.

The cold winds, rain, and snow have consequently increased the severity of the cold across the province.

In Balochistan's capital of Quetta, light rains carried on intermittently, with the minimum temperature recorded at 6°C, whereas the same in Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Panjgur, and Gwadar was recorded at 1°C, 5°C, 6°C, 10°C, and 19°C, the meteorological department said.

PDMA Balochistan issues advisory

In light of the dreary, cold weather, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for Balochistan issued an advisory for citizens, warning local authorities to remain alert and people to refrain from travelling unnecessarily.



The PDMA said there were chances of rain and snowfall in 20 districts of Balochistan from today to Thursday; these included Quetta, Zhob, Pishin, Sherani, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Kalat, Noshki, Khuzdar, Washik, Kharan, Panjgur, Ketch, Awaran, Lasbela, Chaghi, and Gwadar.

The body directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) of the concerned districts to remain alert and keep heavy machinery ready in case of snowfall.