PMC announces application deadline for private colleges

Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) maintains the official register of medical practitioners within Pakistan. Photo: Geo. tv/File

The Pakistan Medical Commission on Monday announced that admission portals to all private colleges, with the exception of the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) and Agha Khan University Hospital (AKUH), shall be open from December 17.

The students would have until January 11 2021 to submit applications.

"The consolidated merit list representing 80% weighted marks (50% for Medical and Dental College Admissions Test and 30% for F.Sc/ HSSC) shall be issued on January 15 2021," said the commission in a tweet.

Read more: MDCAT 2020 results to be announced on December 16

Only private colleges listed on the admissions portal and PMC website can admit students. "Any college admitting students without recognition with the PMC shall be subject to penal action and any student obtaining admissions in an unrecognised college, or a college where admissions are closed, shall have no right to seek registration with the PMC as a student under any circumstances," the PMC stressed.

The commission has emphasised that there will be no exceptions.