pakistan
Monday Dec 07 2020
MDCAT 2020 results to be announced on December 16

Monday Dec 07, 2020

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) logo.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Monday announced that the results for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) will be announced on December 16.

The MDCAT 2020 examination was held on November 29. Another exam will be conducted on December 13 for students who could not take the November 29 exam due to COVID-19.

Per an official notification by the PMC, the consolidated results for both the exams will be announced on December 16.

Earlier, Vice-President PMC Barrister Ali Raza said that over 125,000 aspiring candidates had registered for the MDCAT 2020 held on November 29 across Pakistan, out of which 138 students could not take the exam for being COVID-19 positive.

On Friday, December 4, the Sindh High Court had directed PMC to issue the results of the MDCAT of both the entry tests together. 

The court noted that by giving chance to COVID-19 positive applicants missing the subject test — which is mandatory for seeking admission at medical or dental colleges and universities —  the PMC had ensured that those students are not academically disadvantaged or their studies are not delayed by an academic year.

Read more: Notice issued to PMC in petition challenging legality of MDCAT 2020

