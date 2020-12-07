Can't connect right now! retry
'Aar ya Paar': Maryam Nawaz says PDM's Lahore jalsa to show govt's days are numbered

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz addresses a PML-N rally in NA-128. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, as she held rally in Lahore days before the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday. 

The PML-N leader was addressing a charged-up crowd at a venue in Lahore's NA-128 constituency. The PML-N is mustering support ahead of the PDM's December 13 rally in the city. 

Maryam mocked the prime minister's statement that he will not stop the PDM from holding its power show. "He [Prime Minister Imran Khan] says he won't stop the government but says will not allow chairs," she said. "He says he will not allow tents. Lahore, tell me, do you need chairs?" she asked. 

She said that the upcoming rally of the 11-party alliance will be a decisive one, without going into details. "On December 13, it will be 'Aar ya paar," she said. "The Lahore jalsa will show that this fake government's days are numbered."

Maryam taunted the prime minister, saying that she had come up with a new name for him. "I have decided to call him 'Taabidar Khan'," she said. 

She said that the days of PM Imran Khan were numbered, adding that the "responsibility to remove him had fallen on the shoulder of Lahore".

