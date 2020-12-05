Can't connect right now! retry
WATCH: Firdous Ashiq Awan smashes 'PDM' to bits in Lahore

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday was seen punching down on and smashing a stack of tiles with her bare hands which she later equated to the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

The special assistant seemed excited as she slammed her hand into the tiles, after which she made a fist and waived it at the audience as a show of strength.

"I visualised PDM and then struck the stack of tiles," Awan later told reporters.

Read more: PDM not permitted to hold Dec 13 rally due to rising COVID-19 cases

PDM and the government have been at loggerheads after the Centre imposed restrictions on large gatherings amid rising coronavirus cases.

The PDM is looking to hold its next rally in Lahore on December 13, with CM Punjab Usman Buzdar saying that action will be taken against those violating coronavirus safety protocols.

