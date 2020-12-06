PDM Lahore rally: Fazlur Rehman warns govt of retaliation if it uses force

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman waves to party workers during a PDM jalsa. Photo: Geo. tv/File

LAKKI MARWAT/ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has warned the government that it will respond in the same coin if it used force to disrupt the Pakistan Democrtic Movement's (PDM) Lahore rally.

Addressing the late Sheikhul Hadith Maulana Amanullah Conference in Sarai Naurang, Lakki Marwat, the JUI-F leader blamed “selected rulers” for facilitating India's occupation of Kashmir and destroying the country's economy.

He alleged that the government has started talking about recognising Israel.

"After the Kashmir fiasco, our rulers have now started talking about the recognition of Israel but the JUI-F and the people of Pakistan will foil all such designs,” he asserted.

The JUI-F chief went on to say that the opposition parties wanted their armed forces to carry on their duties as professional soldiers. “They are our strength and should concentrate to protect the geographical frontiers of the country,” he went on to add.

Every institution should play its due role under the Constitution so that the country could face the challenges with unity, he said, urging party workers to participate in PDM's Lahore rally to send a strong message to “selected rulers”.

Deploring the arrest and registration of cases against opposition workers. he said: “The opposition can’t be cowed down through such tactics. The Lahore rally would be the last nail in the coffin of the selected government.”

Read more: Election to be held before 2020: Maulana Fazlur Rehman



'Govt’s blind political revenge is still ongoing'



Meanwhile, PML-N senior leader Rana Sanaullah said people will express solidarity with the PDM at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, Sanaullah said that the opposition will send Prime Minister Imran Khan packing. He said the PML-N will resign from assemblies if the PDM proceeds with that decision. He said the incumbent government’s blind political revenge is still ongoing.

“I was first accused of owning property worth two billion rupees in Australia. A fake case was lodged against me. Drug peddlers were brought from Faisalabad to testify against me, but the government did not find any witness against me despite all the pressure,” said Sanaullah.