Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
By
Web Desk

PML-N security guard beats up man for touching Maryam Nawaz's shoulder during Lahore rally

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

A screengrab of the video shows a man trying to keep his hand on PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's shoulder. Photo: Geo. tv/File

LAHORE: A man was beaten by the security guard of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz when he kept his hand on her shoulder during her visit to Lahore's Shahdara on Monday.

The incident took place when Maryam arrived at the reception camp of Sheikh Rohail Asghar in Daroghwala for public interaction ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Party jalsa on December 13.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz leaves for Islamabad to attend PDM meeting

A short video clip of the incident went viral on social media.  It showed a man touching the PML-N leader from behind. Maryam was seen looking at him in anger, while her bodyguard pushed him back and hit him with his right hand. 

Another person threw a branch from the back of the stage that hit Maryam's forehead when she was addressing the crowd.

The PML-N leader visited various city areas on Monday and addressed corner meetings in connection with the public mobilisation campaign for the December 13 PDM jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi businessman Siraj Kassam Teli passes away in Dubai

Karachi businessman Siraj Kassam Teli passes away in Dubai
Hamza Shahbaz bail plea: SC comes down hard on NAB for slow progress in money laundering case trial

Hamza Shahbaz bail plea: SC comes down hard on NAB for slow progress in money laundering case trial
Photographer says PM Office apologised for tweeting photo without credits

Photographer says PM Office apologised for tweeting photo without credits
Maryam Nawaz leaves for Islamabad to attend PDM meeting

Maryam Nawaz leaves for Islamabad to attend PDM meeting
Pakistan’s tax regime riddled with inefficiencies, agree panellists at LSE’s ‘Future of Pakistan’ moot

Pakistan’s tax regime riddled with inefficiencies, agree panellists at LSE’s ‘Future of Pakistan’ moot
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 8

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 8
Coronavirus: Authorities seal three Karachi Do Darya restaurants over SOP violations

Coronavirus: Authorities seal three Karachi Do Darya restaurants over SOP violations
Mufti Zar Wali did not die of COVID-19: JUI-F leader

Mufti Zar Wali did not die of COVID-19: JUI-F leader
Justice Isa's review petition: SC says independence of judiciary linked to its accountability

Justice Isa's review petition: SC says independence of judiciary linked to its accountability
Coronavirus updates, December 8: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, December 8: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Opposition seeking confrontation: PM Imran Khan

Opposition seeking confrontation: PM Imran Khan
Coronavirus: Pakistan records highest single-day death toll in 5 months

Coronavirus: Pakistan records highest single-day death toll in 5 months

Latest

view all