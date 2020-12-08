PML-N security guard beats up man for touching Maryam Nawaz's shoulder during Lahore rally

A screengrab of the video shows a man trying to keep his hand on PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's shoulder. Photo: Geo. tv/File

LAHORE: A man was beaten by the security guard of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz when he kept his hand on her shoulder during her visit to Lahore's Shahdara on Monday.

The incident took place when Maryam arrived at the reception camp of Sheikh Rohail Asghar in Daroghwala for public interaction ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Party jalsa on December 13.

A short video clip of the incident went viral on social media. It showed a man touching the PML-N leader from behind. Maryam was seen looking at him in anger, while her bodyguard pushed him back and hit him with his right hand.



Another person threw a branch from the back of the stage that hit Maryam's forehead when she was addressing the crowd.



The PML-N leader visited various city areas on Monday and addressed corner meetings in connection with the public mobilisation campaign for the December 13 PDM jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan.

