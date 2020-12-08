Maryam Nawaz leaves for Islamabad to attend PDM meeting

Can't connect right now! retry
LAHORE: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday left for Islamabad from Jati Umra to attend the high-level meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) today at the party's secretariat. 

The meeting will be chaired by PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and attended by former premier Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari via video-link. 

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who ended self-isolation after recovering from the coronavirus over the weekend, is also expected to attend the meeting. 

The top PDM leadership will dwell on future strategies, including resignations from the Parliament, according to sources. They will also discuss the upcoming jalsa in Lahore on December 13. 

Read more: Nawaz, Zardari expected to attend PDM meeting tomorrow

"Do not want to respond to govt spokesperson"

Speaking to media at Jati Umra, Maryam said the government was "so scared" that it had lodged "thousands" of first information report (FIRs) in anticipation of the December 13 jalsa

The PML-N vice-president said it does not suit the ruling party to talk on the Constitution and law and refused to respond to statements issued by the government spokesperson. 

Maryam said the movement was of the people and by the people. "Masses stricken with inflation and unemployment look towards PDM and Nawaz Sharif. The movement will never stop."

Maryam said today's meeting was important as the leaders would discuss options regarding future strategies. 

