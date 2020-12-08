104-year-old World War II veteran survives COVID-19 in Alabama

A former major who participated in World War II has defeated COVID-19 just two days before his 104th birthday in Albama.

Major Lee Wooten was admitted to Madison Hospital in Madison, Alabama, to fight the virus last week. On December 2, he had recovered from the virus but before leaving the hospital, the staff gave him a special send-off as he was going to be 104 years old after two days.



Wooten served in the US Army for several years overseas, according to CNN affiliate WAFF. He built railroads and worked on rail cars in Paris in the 1940′s.

His granddaughter, Holly Wooten McDonald, has posted Facebook updates about his recovery. Wooten requested a chocolate milkshake on the way home from the hospital, she said.

Holly said that Wooten was physically drained and a little fuzzy mentally after battling coronavirus but appears to be on the mend.



She said her grandfather, who served as a private first class in the Army before going on to a postwar career with US Steel in Birmingham, tested positive for COVID-19 on November 23 after her mother — his daughter — got the illness.



He received an infusion of the newly approved monoclonal antibody therapy bamlanivimab but was physically drained the next day and had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance the day before Thanksgiving, she said.

She said her mother recovered from COVID-19, and so did a sister who developed the illness and had to spend a week on a ventilator.



