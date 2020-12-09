Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
Kate Middleton, Prince William reunite with the Queen as royal train trip comes to end

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Kate Middleton, Prince William marked the end of royal train tour with a visit to Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined Queen Elizabeth, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla for a very special cause, marking the end to their two-day royal train tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reunited with other senior members of the royal family for a very special cause - to pay homage to key workers, care staff and volunteers who help the vulnerable people around the castle.

Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex were also present at the occasion.

However, Prince Andrew, was not seen at the event after he withdrew from public life following his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

William and Kate and the rest of the family were seen interacting with volunteers volunteering for charities and organisations in Berkshire.

They will be helping people over the Christmas period.


