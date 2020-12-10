French ambassador's term extended in Pakistan: report

French envoy to Pakistan Dr Marc Barety. File photo.

ISLAMABAD: France has given an extension to its Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Marc Barety to serve in Islamabad till an unspecified period.

According to the news report published in The News, the diplomatic sources said that the French ambassador, who will be turning 63 mid-next month, has completed his three-year tenure in Pakistan last September.

The sources said that since then he is continuing the assignment under the instructions of the French government till his replacement is decided.

Paris hasn’t designated a new ambassador for Islamabad.

Interestingly Pakistan also has no ambassador in the French capital since July this year when Ambassador Moinul-Haq was transferred to Beijing as Ambassador for China to replace Ms Naghmana Hashmi on her superannuation.

PM Imran denounces French president

Islamabad's ties with Paris turned sour after Prime Minister Imran Khan's criticism of French President Emanuel Macron over his "anti-Islam" remarks.

In October, PM Imran Khan denounced what he called was "encouragement of Islamophobia" by the French president, saying he had chosen to "deliberately provoke" Muslims, including his own citizens.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister, while presenting examples of the iconic leader Nelson Mandela, had said that this is a time when President Macron could have put the healing touch and denied space to extremists rather than "creating further polarisation and marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalisation".

"It is unfortunate that he has chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists. Sadly, President Macron has chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims, incl his own citizens, through encouraging the display of blasphemous cartoons targeting Islam and our Prophet (PBUH), the premier wrote on Twitter.

Large scale protests were also held in Pakistan against the publication of blasphemous caricatures calling for a boycott of French products.