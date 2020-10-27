Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
By
Web Desk

NA resolution calls for recalling envoy but Pakistan has no ambassador in France

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) has strongly criticised French President Emanuel Macron (L) for his anti-Muslim policies. Photo: Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has no ambassador posted in Paris as its ambassador Moin-ul-Haq has left France three months ago when he was transferred to China, The News reported on Tuesday.

It was revealed after the National Assembly asked the government through its unanimous resolution that Pakistan should recall its ambassador in France under protest against blasphemy by the French president.

Read more: Pakistan's parliament unanimously approves resolution condemning blasphemous French cartoons

Since Moinul Haq’s transfer to China, Pakistan has no envoy in the French capital as the Foreign Office did not designate his replacement as of yet.

Reportedly, a number of senior diplomats are waiting for their posting, but the Foreign Office hasn’t designated an ambassador for France and some other vacant slots.

Foreign Minister Qureshi – who was among the movers of the resolution in the National Assembly on Monday evening – is aware of the fact that the Pakistan embassy in France is without an ambassador but he didn’t oblige the house by passing on the information amid the heat of discussion regarding the situation.

Read more: Pakistan summons French envoy to lodge protest over 'anti-Islam campaign'

Well-placed sources told The News that currently, Muhammad Amjad Aziz Qazi who is deputy head of mission in the Paris embassy is looking after the affairs of the mission being the senior-most diplomat posted in Paris.

The resolution didn’t speak of the expulsion of the French ambassador posted in Islamabad as this step could represent a harsh reaction.

More From Pakistan:

Kashmala Tariq to tie the knot with Islamabad-based businessman on Oct 31

Kashmala Tariq to tie the knot with Islamabad-based businessman on Oct 31
Seven killed, 70 injured in Peshawar blast: KP police

Seven killed, 70 injured in Peshawar blast: KP police
Time for dialogue with PML-N over: Sheikh Rasheed

Time for dialogue with PML-N over: Sheikh Rasheed
Kashmir Black Day: PM Imran Khan urges int’l community to work for peaceful resolution of dispute

Kashmir Black Day: PM Imran Khan urges int’l community to work for peaceful resolution of dispute
4 men gang rape Chiniot university student at gunpoint, say police

4 men gang rape Chiniot university student at gunpoint, say police
Pakistan's parliament unanimously approves resolution condemning blasphemous French cartoons

Pakistan's parliament unanimously approves resolution condemning blasphemous French cartoons
Can 'institution level talks' solve Pakistan's political crisis? Fawad and Rana Sana think so

Can 'institution level talks' solve Pakistan's political crisis? Fawad and Rana Sana think so
Women's contribution to Balochistan's development honoured in Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan event

Women's contribution to Balochistan's development honoured in Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan event
Baloch rights activist Mama Qadeer rejects PDM's 'insincere concern' for missing persons

Baloch rights activist Mama Qadeer rejects PDM's 'insincere concern' for missing persons
'Attention students': HEC says no directives issued for closure of universities amid coronavirus

'Attention students': HEC says no directives issued for closure of universities amid coronavirus
'You never worked for Balochistan': Shahwani hits back at PDM after Quetta jalsa

'You never worked for Balochistan': Shahwani hits back at PDM after Quetta jalsa
Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan reveals he's still infected with coronavirus

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan reveals he's still infected with coronavirus

Latest

view all