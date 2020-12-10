Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 10 2020
Jason Momoa gifts a young fan a life-size ‘Aquaman’ trident

Jason Momoa recently transformed into a true hero after gifting a young boy battling cancer a life-size trident from his Aquaman days.

The Aquaman actor even showcased his admiration for the way others came together to gift the young boy Aquaman themed action figures over on his Instagram account.

Alongside pictures of the young boy Momoa wrote, “Wanted to share a picture of this amazing boy Danny Sheehan, Natalie his mom sent me this today.”

“I wanted to say thanks to Andy Smith @sideshowcollectibles for putting some action figures and toys together for Danny and @wbpictures for sending over [an] Aquaman trident Mahalo to Everyone involved and the Sheehan family Aloha J.”

Check it out below:


