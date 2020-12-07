Notice issued to PMC in petition challenging legality of MDCAT 2020

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the concerned parties to file their reply by December 16

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notice to the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and others in a petition challenging the legality of the recently-held Medical and Dental Admission Test (MDCAT) exams.

The petitioners, through their counsel Mohammad Jibran Nasir, maintained that the questions in the MDCAT exam paper were out of the syllabus and sought a committee comprising members from all provinces to investigate the matter.

The counsel asked the high court to halt the second round of MDCAT exams scheduled for December 13 and also restrain PMC from announcing results.

The bench issued notice to all concerned parties and sought a reply by the next hearing on December 16.

Thousands of aspirants appeared in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) held across the country on November 29 after multiple hiccups and delays.

In a tweet, Nasir said even if the PMC issues a merit list before December 16, it would not affect the petition. He said the petition questions authenticity and legality of the admissions test.



