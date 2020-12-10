Can't connect right now! retry
India's Karnataka Assembly approves controversial bill on slaughter of cows

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

BENGALURU: The controversial anti-cow slaughter bill was passed amid massive uproar in the Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday, with the Congress party's members staging a protest walkout.

After the bill's approval, a total ban on the slaughter of cows has been imposed in the state while strict action will be taken against those who indulge in smuggling, illegal transportation, commit atrocities against cows, and slaughter them.

Police have been given additional powers to conduct checks. There is a provision to set up special courts for the speedy trial of person suspected of committing the above-mentioned acts. 

Besides cows and calves, the bill also intends to protect buffaloes and their calves — less than 12 years of age.

The law will also protects those who protect this livestock.

Twenty out of 28 states in India currently have various laws regulating the activities of slaughtered cows, prohibiting their slaughter or sale.

Indian states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Kerala, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, and West Bengal have no restrictions on the slaughter of cows. 

