pakistan
Thursday Dec 10 2020
Blackmailing won’t get Opposition anything except embarrassment: Shibli Faraz

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

Information Minister Shibli Faraz addressing the press conference in Islamabad along with PM's aide Dr Sania Nishtar, on December 10, 2020. — PID 

ISLAMABAD: Information minister Shibli Faraz has warned Opposition parties against the embarrassment that will be caused because of their "blackmailing tactics", claiming that the Opposition leaders have submitted their resignations without any consultation or a unanimous strategy.

Addressing a hard-hit news conference in Islamabad, the minister said that the Opposition parties have taken themselves to "a dead end from which no return is possible" in their lust for power and to save themselves from accountability.

"Their [opposition leaders'] politics is coming to an end. They are strangling the future of their political career with their own hands."

Read more: PDM resignations will not harm assembly, Sheikh Rasheed says

Censuring the Opposition leaders for holding public gatherings during the on-going coronavirus, the minister said that the "indifferent attitude" of the Opposition reflects how much they care about the health and lives of the people.

Faraz said the opposition parties are hatching conspiracies against democracy by declaring they will not allow the Senate elections. "They hollowed out the institutions and have no plans for the benefit of people," he lashed out.

Referring to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, the federal minister said that "this is the second generation of novices who have returned to the country".

"Maryam Nawaz spews poison in [her] selfish and hateful speeches, whereas, Bilawal Bhutto may have forgotten how Nawaz Sharif treated his mother."

Read more: PPP to make final decision about submission of resignations after Lahore rally

"He must have forgotten how his mother was implicated in cases, what language was used for her in Parliament," the PTI leader went on to add.

Speaking of the "political drama" going on in the country, the minister said that it is imperative to bring forward the "real faces of the characters" in the play.

He said they want to come to power to once again to "plunder the country". He added the people are fully cognizant of the past of such leaders and they will not allow them to repeat the dark period when the country was put in a debt trap and the institutions were paralysed.

The information minister further said that the government's politics is based on moral values and the PTI regime will not make any compromise on its stance against corruption. 

"No National Reconciliation Ordinance [NRO] will be given to the corrupt leaders," he asserted.

