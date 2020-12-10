PPP to make final decision about submission of resignations after Lahore rally

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a press conference. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The PPP will take the final decision regarding the submission of resignations to the party leadership during the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting after the Lahore jalsa.

According to the news report published in The News, the date of the PPP’s CEC was not decided yet, it is expected that the meeting is held after the public rally of Lahore on December 13.

The PPP held its consultative meeting on Wednesday with the chair of its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House.

The meeting was attended by former prime ministers Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, and other senior leaders including Qamar Zaman Kaira, Senator Sherry Rehman, and Farhatullah Babar.

During the meeting, different proposals were discussed to devise the party's strategy with regard to resignations.

It was decided that all the decisions of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) be abide by and the final decision on the matter of resignations will be taken after the meeting of the CEC of the PPP.

Sources revealed that the party wanted a calculated game plan for resistance movement before exercising the option of resignations.



Read more: PDM vows Lahore rally will take place despite 'govt turning venue into a dam'

The meeting also decided the PPP will participate in the Lahore rally of PDM with full enthusiasm and party workers be mobilised for the rally.

It is expected that Bilawal Bhutto will reach Lahore today and will be there till the public rally on December 13.



Sindh ministers ready to resign

The members of the Sindh cabinet have also claimed that the party would remain at the forefront of the current movement to revive the democratic order in the country.

Briefing media on Wednesday, Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sindh Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the cabinet would take every step required to ensure the supremacy of the constitutional institutions in the country.

“For the purpose, we are even ready to leave the Sindh government and the Sindh Assembly, as we will submit resignations to this effect whenever a decision is made in this regard,” said the provincial cabinet members.

Both the Sindh cabinet members said they would submit the resignations to this effect to the PPP leadership and the Sindh Assembly speaker, adding that they would not submit any mock resignations.

PML-N started submitting resignations



Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentarians started submitting their resignations to the leadership.

Party sources said that PML-N National Assembly members Agha Rafiullah, Malik Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Muhammad Bashir Virk, members of provincial assembly Azma Bukhari, Samiullah Khan, Sohaib Ahmad Bharat, Raheela Khadim Hussain among others have sent their resignations to the party leadership.

In this regard, PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari said that so far over three dozen resignations have been received to the party leadership.

More resignations will come and the exact situation will be shared with the media after Lahore’s rally, she added.