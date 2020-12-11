Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 11 2020
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani becomes grandfather to a baby boy

Friday Dec 11, 2020

The first glimpse of the baby boy with his grandpa has been going viral on social media. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Nita Ambani

MUMBAI: India's top business magnate and owner of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, became grandparents after their son Akash Ambani, and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta gave birth to a baby boy in Mumbai.

"We are happy to share with you all that we welcome a new family member, the baby boy of Akash and Shloka," Nita Ambani shared on Instagram on Thursday.

Akash, the son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, married his childhood friend Shloka Mehta in March 2019 with great fanfare.

Akash is Ambani's eldest son who got engaged to Mehta in March 2018. Mehta is the youngest daughter of Russell Mehta, who is a leading Indian diamond trader.

Read more: Bollywood, politicians descend on Mumbai for Ambani wedding

The lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai was attended by prominent businessmen, politicians, Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, national and international celebrities.

Expressing their immense happiness on the arrival of a new member to their family, the Ambanis broke the news to the world, adding that both mother and son are doing well.

