Trump just wants 'to stop the world from killing itself'

US President Donald Trump takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak at the White House in Washington, US, October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/Files

WASHINGTON: A concerned Donald Trump on Friday said he wanted "to stop the world from killing itself", as Western and Chinese companies compete with each other in a race over the coronavirus vaccine.



Trump, the outgoing Republican president who was toppled by Democrat Joe Biden, took to Twitter to express his concern for the world as it is today.

"I just want to stop the world from killing itself!," he wrote.



In a series of rapid-fire tweets, Trump took shots not only at Biden but the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and former US president Barack Obama as well.



Terming the FDA "a big, old, slow turtle", he directed Commissioner Dr Stephen M. Hahn to "get the dam vaccines out NOW" and "stop playing games and start saving lives".



"The Swine Flu (H1N1), and the attempt for a vaccine by the Obama Administration, with Joe Biden in charge, was a complete and total disaster," the real estate tycoon-turned politician said.



"Now they want to come in and take over one of the 'greatest and fastest medical miracles in modern day history.' I don’t think so," he said.