Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Dec 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Trump just wants 'to stop the world from killing itself'

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 11, 2020

US President Donald Trump takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak at the White House in Washington, US, October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/Files

WASHINGTON: A concerned Donald Trump on Friday said he wanted "to stop the world from killing itself", as Western and Chinese companies compete with each other in a race over the coronavirus vaccine.

Trump, the outgoing Republican president who was toppled by Democrat Joe Biden, took to Twitter to express his concern for the world as it is today.

"I just want to stop the world from killing itself!," he wrote.

In a series of rapid-fire tweets, Trump took shots not only at Biden but the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and former US president Barack Obama as well.

Terming the FDA "a big, old, slow turtle", he directed Commissioner Dr Stephen M. Hahn to "get the dam vaccines out NOW" and "stop playing games and start saving lives".

"The Swine Flu (H1N1), and the attempt for a vaccine by the Obama Administration, with Joe Biden in charge, was a complete and total disaster," the real estate tycoon-turned politician said.

"Now they want to come in and take over one of the 'greatest and fastest medical miracles in modern day history.' I don’t think so," he said.

More From World:

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named TIME's 2020 person of the year

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named TIME's 2020 person of the year
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani becomes grandfather to a baby boy

Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani becomes grandfather to a baby boy
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 11

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 11
Morocco agrees to recognise Israel under US-brokered deal

Morocco agrees to recognise Israel under US-brokered deal
India's govt offers more concessions as farmers intensify protests

India's govt offers more concessions as farmers intensify protests
Coronavirus: Cambridge International announces exam policy for 2021

Coronavirus: Cambridge International announces exam policy for 2021
India martyred almost 96,000 innocent Kashmiris over 3 decades: report

India martyred almost 96,000 innocent Kashmiris over 3 decades: report
PM Imran Khan warns world 'rogue Indian regime' threatens global stability

PM Imran Khan warns world 'rogue Indian regime' threatens global stability
Has Melania Trump had enough of her husband's presidency?

Has Melania Trump had enough of her husband's presidency?
India's Karnataka Assembly approves controversial bill on slaughter of cows

India's Karnataka Assembly approves controversial bill on slaughter of cows
Reham Khan apologises to Aneel Mussarat in defamation case

Reham Khan apologises to Aneel Mussarat in defamation case
Afghan female journalist Malala Maiwand shot and killed in Jalalabad

Afghan female journalist Malala Maiwand shot and killed in Jalalabad

Latest

view all