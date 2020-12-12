Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Saturday Dec 12 2020
By
Web Desk

'Lovely Sugar Cubs': WhatsApp rolls out new update

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

WhatsApp logo can be seen on a T-shirt worn by a person. — Reuters/Files

WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta update ahead of Christmas for its Android and iOS users, Wabetainfo said Saturday.

According to the website, WhatsApp released the new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.20.207.18.

The new sticker pack. — wabetainfo

"WhatsApp is now releasing, at the same time with the new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.207.18 update, a new sticker pack called 'Lovely Sugar Cubs'," said the website.

WhatsApp has made the sticker pack available for previous versions of iOS and Android.

The website said that that new updates might be delayed during the Christmas holidays.

The development comes only a week after the messaging platform released “Choco Bunny & Coco”.

More From Sci-Tech:

What to do if someone steals your WhatsApp account

What to do if someone steals your WhatsApp account
YouTube allows users to get rid of alcohol and gambling ads

YouTube allows users to get rid of alcohol and gambling ads
Android, iOS users can search better with new Google Drive features

Android, iOS users can search better with new Google Drive features
Is there a new colour coming to WhatsApp chats?

Is there a new colour coming to WhatsApp chats?
Longest night of the year to feature spectacle as Jupiter and Saturn draw closest in centuries

Longest night of the year to feature spectacle as Jupiter and Saturn draw closest in centuries
China bans more than 100 mobile apps, including TripAdvisor

China bans more than 100 mobile apps, including TripAdvisor
Google Trending Searches 2020: Which gadgets were popular in Pakistan?

Google Trending Searches 2020: Which gadgets were popular in Pakistan?
A Year in Search: A look at Pakistan's top 10 Google searches

A Year in Search: A look at Pakistan's top 10 Google searches
Here's how you can use WhatsApp's new wallpapers on Android, iPhone

Here's how you can use WhatsApp's new wallpapers on Android, iPhone
'Happy shopping': Whatsapp rolls out carts feature ahead of holiday season

'Happy shopping': Whatsapp rolls out carts feature ahead of holiday season
You may not be able to use WhatsApp in 2021 without agreeing to new terms of service

You may not be able to use WhatsApp in 2021 without agreeing to new terms of service
Fake news, claims on coronavirus vaccines to be banned by Facebook

Fake news, claims on coronavirus vaccines to be banned by Facebook

Latest

view all