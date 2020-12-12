'Lovely Sugar Cubs': WhatsApp rolls out new update

WhatsApp logo can be seen on a T-shirt worn by a person. — Reuters/Files

WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta update ahead of Christmas for its Android and iOS users, Wabetainfo said Saturday.



According to the website, WhatsApp released the new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.20.207.18.

The new sticker pack. — wabetainfo

"WhatsApp is now releasing, at the same time with the new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.207.18 update, a new sticker pack called 'Lovely Sugar Cubs'," said the website.

WhatsApp has made the sticker pack available for previous versions of iOS and Android.

The website said that that new updates might be delayed during the Christmas holidays.

The development comes only a week after the messaging platform released “Choco Bunny & Coco”.

