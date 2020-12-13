Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 13 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan relaxes at home with dogs amid PDM power show

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan feeding his pets at his Bani Gala residence. Photo: Imran Khan PTI official/ Instagram

ISLAMABAD: While leaders of the Opposition are busy preparing for Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore today where they will talk about ousting the PTI-led government, Prime Minister Imran Khan does not seem to be bothered by the charged political atmosphere in the country.

Read more: Dogs’ role in Imran-Reham divorce rejected

On Sunday, PM Khan took to his Instagram page and posted a set of pictures in which he could be seen spending some quality time with his dogs, Sheru and Tiger. 

In the pics, which were captured in the garden of his Bani Gala residence, the premier could be seen merrily feeding his pets while soaking up the sun.

He shared five pictures from the photoshoot to show that he is relaxing at home with his pets. 

Read more: Sheru died years ago: Imran dismisses viral reports

The post became an instant hit among PM Khan's fans who praised him for his composure amid the tense political climate in the country.

More From Pakistan:

PDM lunch at Ayaz Sadiq's: Desi murghi prepared at Fazl's request

PDM lunch at Ayaz Sadiq's: Desi murghi prepared at Fazl's request
HEC announces scholarships for PhD in US

HEC announces scholarships for PhD in US
Karachi University leaves candidates confused with erroneous question paper

Karachi University leaves candidates confused with erroneous question paper
PM Imran Khan recommends 'History of the Pathans' as book of the month

PM Imran Khan recommends 'History of the Pathans' as book of the month
Explosion leaves at least 25 injured in Rawalpindi

Explosion leaves at least 25 injured in Rawalpindi
World CIO 200 Summit 2020: Loco Services successfully holds state-of-the-art virtual conference

World CIO 200 Summit 2020: Loco Services successfully holds state-of-the-art virtual conference
Protest against Indian farmers' law intensifies as demonstrations enter 18th day

Protest against Indian farmers' law intensifies as demonstrations enter 18th day
PTI govt is striving for country's bright future: Shibli Faraz

PTI govt is striving for country's bright future: Shibli Faraz
Maryam Nawaz urges participants to wear masks during Lahore jalsa

Maryam Nawaz urges participants to wear masks during Lahore jalsa
Video: A look inside Maryam Nawaz's custom-built truck for the Lahore jalsa

Video: A look inside Maryam Nawaz's custom-built truck for the Lahore jalsa
Lion brought at Maryam Nawaz’s Lahore rally confiscated by Punjab govt

Lion brought at Maryam Nawaz’s Lahore rally confiscated by Punjab govt
Karachi’s famous Burnes Road food street to get a makeover soon

Karachi’s famous Burnes Road food street to get a makeover soon

Latest

view all