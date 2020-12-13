PM Imran Khan relaxes at home with dogs amid PDM power show

Prime Minister Imran Khan feeding his pets at his Bani Gala residence. Photo: Imran Khan PTI official/ Instagram

ISLAMABAD: While leaders of the Opposition are busy preparing for Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore today where they will talk about ousting the PTI-led government, Prime Minister Imran Khan does not seem to be bothered by the charged political atmosphere in the country.



On Sunday, PM Khan took to his Instagram page and posted a set of pictures in which he could be seen spending some quality time with his dogs, Sheru and Tiger.

In the pics, which were captured in the garden of his Bani Gala residence, the premier could be seen merrily feeding his pets while soaking up the sun.



He shared five pictures from the photoshoot to show that he is relaxing at home with his pets.

The post became an instant hit among PM Khan's fans who praised him for his composure amid the tense political climate in the country.