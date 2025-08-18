Punjab's infrastructure to match Japan's standards soon: CM Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz addresses Pakistani community in Tokyo, on August 18, 2025. — ScreengrabviaGeoNews

Maryam announces 500,000 homes for low-income families.

Says Punjab to launch 1,100 electric buses by December.

People from across Pakistan coming to Punjab for treatment: CM.



Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said her government is working tirelessly to raise the province’s infrastructure to the standard of Japan and is already seeing improvements in various public sector departments, particularly in health and sanitation.

Speaking to the Pakistani community in Tokyo, Maryam, who is currently on a five-day visit to Japan, said the province's health infrastructure has improved as people from across Pakistan are now coming to Punjab for treatment.

Punjab chief minister also claimed to have launched world’s largest sanitation project — the ‘Suthra Punjab’ — aimed at cleaning cities and towns across the province.

“We have provided 150,000 jobs as part of this initiative to keep Punjab clean,” she said.

While commenting on Pakistan’s economic situation, Maryam Nawaz credited overseas Pakistanis for playing a significant role in the country’s economic recovery.

“Only a few months ago, inflation stood at 38% under the PML-N government, it has come down to 3%,” she said while highlighting the government’s efforts to tackle inflation.

She announced that the Punjab govt will adopt technology from Japan to help improve waste management and environmental standards.

She also highlighted the work ethic of PM Shahbaz Sharif, saying he works from 7am to midnight to help the country overcome its challenges.

Outlining plans, she announced that 500,000 homes will be built for low-income families over the next five years, with 100,000 of those homes to be completed by December.

Maryam Nawaz also revealed that 1,100 electric buses will be operational across Punjab by the end of the year, with a flat fare of just 20 rupees, alongside 50,000 scholarships and 100,000 laptops for deserving students.