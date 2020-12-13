Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 13 2020
Explosion leaves at least 25 injured in Rawalpindi

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

  • A timed device was used in the explosion
  • Initially, rescue officials said a cylinder caused the explosion, but police later ruled it out
  • Rawalpindi police said the incident could involve a terrorist plot, adding that an investigation is underway

RAWALPINDI: At least 25 people have been reportedly injured in an explosion on Sunday near Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi Police Station.

According to police officials, a time device was used in the explosion which took place outside of a filtration plant. 

Three people are reportedly in a critical condition according to Rescue 1122, while 19 others had to be shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital in Rawalpindi. Three people who sustained minor injuries due to the blast were given first aid on the spot.

Police said it immediately reached the site of the blast to carry out further investigation. Initially, it was thought that a cylinder exploded to cause the blast, but police investigation revealed that a timed device was used in the explosion. 

Commenting on the incident, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that even though an investigation is currently underway, a terrorist plot cannot be ruled out as civilians were targeted. 

"According to the initial probe, some people riding a motorcycle were involved, but we are further looking into the matter," he said. "We have also applied security measures at the DHQ Hospitals. 

