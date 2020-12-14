Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 14 2020
By
OCOur Correspondent

NEPRA approves Rs1.11 per unit hike in Pakistan power tariff

By
OCOur Correspondent

Monday Dec 14, 2020

The power tariff increase will be collected in December bills, NEPRA said. Photo: Geo.tv/ file


  • NEPRA approves Rs1.11 hike in power tariff 
  • Increase will be paid in December bills
  • Power tariff hike not applicable on K-Electric customers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved on Monday a per unit hike of Rs1.11 in the power tariff as fuel readjustment "on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of September 2020."

The increase will be collected in December bills, Nepra said. It is, however, not applicable on electricity prices charged by K- Electric.

Read more: PM Imran Khan announces reduced energy costs for industrial sector

Lifeline consumers will also remain unaffected by the new power tariff.

The authority said during the period, the production cost of electricity was Rs3.95 per unit while the reference cost of electricity in September was Rs2.84 per unit. 

More From Pakistan:

Karachi man shoots dead suspect in court who murdered his son, say police

Karachi man shoots dead suspect in court who murdered his son, say police
PDM Lahore jalsa: Two cases registered for forced entry into Greater Iqbal Park

PDM Lahore jalsa: Two cases registered for forced entry into Greater Iqbal Park
PM Imran Khan commends naval forces for defense of country, providing security to CPEC

PM Imran Khan commends naval forces for defense of country, providing security to CPEC
Obstacles in justice created by state, yet courts blamed: IHC CJ Minallah

Obstacles in justice created by state, yet courts blamed: IHC CJ Minallah
CTD foils 'possible militant attack' on Islamabad Stock Exchange

CTD foils 'possible militant attack' on Islamabad Stock Exchange
Govt must make way for the Opposition, start negotiations, says Fawad Chaudhry

Govt must make way for the Opposition, start negotiations, says Fawad Chaudhry
After Lahore jalsa, PDM top leadership meets at Raiwind to decide next steps

After Lahore jalsa, PDM top leadership meets at Raiwind to decide next steps
Two arrested at Islamabad airport for smuggling narcotics to Saudi Arabia

Two arrested at Islamabad airport for smuggling narcotics to Saudi Arabia
Coronavirus vaccine to be available in Pakistan in two months: Dr Atta-ur-Rehman

Coronavirus vaccine to be available in Pakistan in two months: Dr Atta-ur-Rehman
Those who attended PDM's Lahore rally should self-quarantine, says Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid

Those who attended PDM's Lahore rally should self-quarantine, says Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid
University of Health Sciences Lahore announces admissions for medical teaching course

University of Health Sciences Lahore announces admissions for medical teaching course
Maryam went door-to-door but Lahore rejected PDM, says Punjab law minister

Maryam went door-to-door but Lahore rejected PDM, says Punjab law minister

Latest

view all