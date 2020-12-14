NEPRA approves Rs1.11 per unit hike in Pakistan power tariff

The power tariff increase will be collected in December bills, NEPRA said. Photo: Geo.tv/ file





NEPRA approves Rs1.11 hike in power tariff

Increase will be paid in December bills

Power tariff hike not applicable on K-Electric customers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved on Monday a per unit hike of Rs1.11 in the power tariff as fuel readjustment "on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of September 2020."



The increase will be collected in December bills, Nepra said. It is, however, not applicable on electricity prices charged by K- Electric.

Lifeline consumers will also remain unaffected by the new power tariff.

The authority said during the period, the production cost of electricity was Rs3.95 per unit while the reference cost of electricity in September was Rs2.84 per unit.