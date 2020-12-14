Can't connect right now! retry
'Good work': Shoaib Akhtar gives pat on the back to amazing Indian artist

Monday Dec 14, 2020

The sketch of Shoaib Akhtar made by Chitrakar Lucky (L) and Shoaib Akhtar in the field (R). Instagram/chitrakarlucky & Geo.tv/Files

In brief:

  • Artwork honours Pakistan's "Rawalpindi Express"
  • Sketch shows two expressions of the legendary fast bowler
  • Shoaib Akhtar reposts artwork on Instagram
  • Says it's "good work", "appreciated" the effort

An Indian artist has drawn a hyper-realistic ballpoint sketch of Shoaib Akhtar, earning praise from Pakistan's famed former cricketer and commentator.

Titled 'Fast and the Furious,' New Delhi-based freelance artist Chitrakar Lucky shared his jaw-dropping art on Instagram.

Read more: Shoaib Akhtar shares creative illustration on Instagram

The sketch, which honours Pakistan's "Rawalpindi Express," shows two expressions of the legendary fast bowler, one in black ink and the other in red — the latter indicative of the cricketer's passion for cricket.

Responding to Lucky, Shoaib Akhtar re-shared their artwork and said it was "good work".

Also read: Shoaib Akhtar asks New Zealand cricket board to 'behave' themselves

"Appreciated" the effort, the cricketer added.

In his post of gratitude on Twitter, the Pakistani fast bowler said: "I can't thank you guys enough who make these illustrations by giving so much time & dedication."

