Priyanka Chopra sends internet into meltdown with loved-up photo alongside Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shares the lovely snap with Nick Jonas clicked by her mom, Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has sent the internet into a tizzy after giving a sneak peek into how she is spending lockdown and the holiday season with husband Nick Jonas.

The global icon took to Instagram to share a snap with her 59 million followers, wherein she can be seen snuggling up to Nick.

In the photo, Pee Cee and Nick's pet dog Diana also makes an adorable appearance.

The actress shared that the lovely snap was clicked by her mom, Madhu Chopra.

"These two...," Priyanka captioned it, adding, "Ps. Thank you @moncler for Dianas fabulous coat!"

