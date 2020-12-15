Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra sends internet into meltdown with loved-up photo alongside Nick Jonas

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Priyanka Chopra shares the lovely snap with Nick Jonas clicked by her mom, Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has sent the internet into a tizzy after giving a sneak peek into how she is spending lockdown and the holiday season  with husband Nick Jonas.

The global icon took to Instagram to share a snap with her 59 million followers, wherein she can be seen snuggling up to Nick.

In the photo, Pee Cee and Nick's pet dog Diana also makes an adorable appearance.

The actress shared that the lovely snap was clicked by her mom, Madhu Chopra.

"These two...," Priyanka captioned it, adding, "Ps. Thank you @moncler for Dianas fabulous coat!"

Take a look



More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian sends birthday greetings to Kourtney's sons Reign and Mason

Kim Kardashian sends birthday greetings to Kourtney's sons Reign and Mason
Queen Elizabeth to put monarchy's future at risk over non-payment of tax

Queen Elizabeth to put monarchy's future at risk over non-payment of tax
Princess Beatrice followed in Meghan Markle's footsteps by breaking major royal tradition

Princess Beatrice followed in Meghan Markle's footsteps by breaking major royal tradition
Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic's visit to Pakistan? Fresh speculations emerge amid Engin Altan's trip

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic's visit to Pakistan? Fresh speculations emerge amid Engin Altan's trip
Prince Andrew meets Queen Elizabeth: report

Prince Andrew meets Queen Elizabeth: report
Jennifer Lopez wows fans with her fit physique

Jennifer Lopez wows fans with her fit physique
Yolanda Hadid shares photos from Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's baby shower

Yolanda Hadid shares photos from Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's baby shower
Khloe Kardashian's Monday advice will inspire you

Khloe Kardashian's Monday advice will inspire you
Kris Jenner wishes Scott Disick and Kourtney' sons on their birthday

Kris Jenner wishes Scott Disick and Kourtney' sons on their birthday

Shakira breaks the internet with her new 'midnight' Insta picture

Shakira breaks the internet with her new 'midnight' Insta picture

Justin Bieber teams up with NHS Choir to produce festive duet

Justin Bieber teams up with NHS Choir to produce festive duet

Machine Gun Kelly says Pete Davidson 'nailed' his look

Machine Gun Kelly says Pete Davidson 'nailed' his look

Latest

view all